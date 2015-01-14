SIUC says financial aid refunds will boost region's economy

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be distributing $19.5 million in financial aid funds.

The university said this will provide a significant boost to the region's economy.

The spring semester federal financial aid refunds are going to nearly 5,500 students.

Federal financial aid includes grants, loans and scholarships. The university credits the money to the student's accounts, first paying off charges such as tuition, fees and on-campus room and board.

Students who have more financial aid than direct university charges receive a refund. They typically use the financial aid refund dollars for textbooks, off-campus rent and utilities and other education-related expenses.

The spring semester begins on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

