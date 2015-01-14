Police search for man who tried to steal woman's purse

Paducah police are asking the public to help identify a man who tried to steal a woman's purse Saturday evening.

It happened at the southside Kroger on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah on Saturday, January 10.

Police say the 42-year-old victim told police she was putting groceries into her car when the man tried to take her purse from her.

She said she shouted and attempted to hit him, and he fled.

The man got into the passenger side of a white, mid-sized car with tinted windows, and the car left the parking lot, turning right onto Irvin Cobb Drive.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

