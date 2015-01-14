KFVS blood drive kicks off

The KFVS Blood Drive kicked off on Wednesday, January 14.

Dan Fox, communications manager with Red Cross, said in the Heartland and nationwide they are down about 15 percent.

Fox said the Heartland area needs about 800 pint donations a day.

He said there are two reasons why they are low on blood. Since the start of winter, they have been down on donations due to winter weather in areas and the cold and flu going around.

