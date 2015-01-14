3 Illinois inmates near freedom after commutations

By JIM SUHRAssociated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two Illinois inmates whose prison sentences in unrelated Chicago-area killings were commuted by Pat Quinn during the Democrat's final moments as governor are on the cusp of freedom.

An Illinois Department of Corrections spokesman says 51-year-old Tyrone Hood and 52-year-old Anthony Dansberry were to be freed Wednesday afternoon. That comes two days after Quinn commuted their sentences along with that of Howard Morgan. Morgan has been serving a 40-year sentence related to a 2005 shootout that wounded three Chicago police officers.

Hood was found guilty of the 1993 shooting death of an Illinois Institute of Technology basketball standout. Sentenced to 50 years, he has insisted the evidence pointed to someone else.

Dansberry has been serving a 50-year sentence for murder in connection with the 1991 death of a 77-year-old woman.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.