Just how safe are Sikeston streets? - Standoff ends in Chaffee, MO - Du Quoin State Fair mgr. dismissed

Police are looking for half-brothers after a shooting this past weekend in Sikeston (Source: DPS) Police are looking for half-brothers after a shooting this past weekend in Sikeston (Source: DPS)
The manager of the Du Quoin State Fair has been dismissed by the new governor. The manager of the Du Quoin State Fair has been dismissed by the new governor.

Afternoon Update

Grant Dade says expect it to be cloudy and cold with a few flurries or isolated snow showers overnight.

"Just how safe our our streets?" That what some are asking in Sikeston, MO after a deadly shooting over the weekend. Holly Brantley has the story tonight at 5 on Heartland News.

A standoff ended overnight in Chaffee, MO.

A school in Sikeston is using grant money for school advancements. Kadee Brosseau has the story.

Budget cuts in MO could affect road projects in the state. Nick Chabarria explains.

Members of Illinois' 99th General Assembly were sworn in on Wednesday.

Folks in Du Quoin, IL have an idea to bring new biz to the town by buying up old homes. Allison Twaits has the story.

Marion VA is taking steps making it safer for patients and visitors. Rae Daniel explains.

The manager of the Du Quoin State Fair has been dismissed by Illinois' new governor.

A former MO county collector has pleaded guilty to stealing.

The US House voted Wednesday to overturn President Barack Obama's key immigration policies.

At least 10 people were killed when a prison bus hit a train in Texas.

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:37:49 GMT
    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

