Just how safe are Sikeston streets? - Standoff ends in Chaffee, MO - Du Quoin State Fair mgr. dismissed

The manager of the Du Quoin State Fair has been dismissed by the new governor.

Police are looking for half-brothers after a shooting this past weekend in Sikeston (Source: DPS)

Afternoon Update

Grant Dade says expect it to be cloudy and cold with a few flurries or isolated snow showers overnight.

"Just how safe our our streets?" That what some are asking in Sikeston, MO after a deadly shooting over the weekend. Holly Brantley has the story tonight at 5 on Heartland News.

A standoff ended overnight in Chaffee, MO.

A school in Sikeston is using grant money for school advancements. Kadee Brosseau has the story.

Budget cuts in MO could affect road projects in the state. Nick Chabarria explains.

Members of Illinois' 99th General Assembly were sworn in on Wednesday.

Folks in Du Quoin, IL have an idea to bring new biz to the town by buying up old homes. Allison Twaits has the story.

Marion VA is taking steps making it safer for patients and visitors. Rae Daniel explains.

A former MO county collector has pleaded guilty to stealing.

The US House voted Wednesday to overturn President Barack Obama's key immigration policies.

At least 10 people were killed when a prison bus hit a train in Texas.

