Du Quoin State Fair manager dismissed

The manager of the Du Quoin State Fair has been dismissed by Illinois' new governor.Gov. Bruce Rauner dismissed Shannon Woodworth.Shannon Woodworth was named the fair manager in February 2014. Two months after his appointment, he was placed on leave pending an undisclosed state investigation. In May, we was back on the job.

The decision by Rauner to dismiss Woodworth came as a shock to those working alongside him.

Despite recent success with attendance and booking events over the years, his last day will be Jan. 31, 2015.

City leaders say they were left in the dark about the decision but don't think the change in leadership will affect the success the fairground has made.

“I just hope we get someone that sees the importance of the fairgrounds, the impact it has on Du Quoin and southern Illinois as a whole and do everything they can to pack it every weekend with an event,” says Brad Myers, City Manager.

Woodworth could not be reached for comment.

Du Quoin City Manager Brad Myers says he hopes Rauner appoints a someone new by the 31st.Woodworth had 15 years experience with the fair.

