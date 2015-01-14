Police investigate burglary in Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale Police are investigating a burglary that happened on Monday.

Police responded to a home in the 500 block of North Carico St. for a burglary complaint.

Officers learned the suspect entered the locked residence and stole property between 7:45 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. on 01-12-15.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

