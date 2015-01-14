Graves Co. sheriff's office searching for wanted man

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted Graves County man.

According to the sheriff's office, Kyle Ward McAlpin is currently wanted in Graves County for charges of probation violation in reference to a 2012 felony case in Graves Circuit Court and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

McAlpin, 32, is originally from the Mayfield area but may currently be in the Union City, Tennessee area.

He is approximately 5'11” tall and weighs about 145 pounds. McAlpin has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone who may know the whereabouts of Kyle McAlpin to contact them at 270-247-4501 or call your local law enforcement agency.

Information may also be called into the Mayfield/Graves County Crimestoppers at 270-247-5000.

