Man facing charges after police standoff near Chaffee

Kenneth Eugene Cummins, Sr. faces felony charges according to the sheriff's office (Source: Scott County SO)

Authorities are investigating a domestic disturbance that led to a standoff with officials in Scott County late Tuesday evening. Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a man barricaded himself inside his home after a dispute.

Sheriff Walter says the Chaffee, Missouri man was taken into custody on felony charges.

Kenneth Eugene Cummins, Sr., 53, of Chaffee was charged with first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Walter says on Jan. 13 shortly after 9:05 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence assault call.

A family member reported to authorities that Cummins hit them with his fists several times in the face.

Cummins is then alleged to have gone to a bedroom and got a semi-automatic pistol.

He then reportedly confronted the same family member in a hallway, pointing the gun at them, and pulling the trigger - but the weapon did not fire.

Cummins is then reported to have pulled the slide back to chamber a live round. The victim and two other household members fled the home.

A short time later the two family members returned to the home without person that was assaulted.

They reported that Cummins fired shots into the air and ordered them to leave.

The family members left and notified the sheriff's office of the events.

After the initial deputies arrived on the scene it was learned that Cummins had secured the home and was prepared for a confrontation with law enforcement.

A request for additional assistance was made by those on scene.

Scott County deputies, a Cape Girardeau County deputy, officers with the Chaffee Police Department and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to assist the sheriff's office.

Traffic on State Highway 77 was diverted and the Burlington Northern Railroad was notified to stop traffic on the line near the residence.

At approximately 11:27 p.m., with the assistance of another family member, the standoff ended when Cummins surrendered to authorities.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Scott County Jail pending the filing of formal charges by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney.

A subsequent search of the residence, assisted by a Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 unit revealed a number of guns placed about in the residence.

Among them was a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle near the front door with four additional loaded magazines. Also recovered was a metal pipe with residue identified as having the properties of marijuana.

Sheriff Walter said the goal in these situations is to secure the scene, de-escalate the situation, prevent the loss of life, and take the person into custody without harm, and that's what happened.

The sheriff thanks everyone that assisted during the incident, and is grateful for the good working relationships between the agencies involved.

Cummins was taken to the Scott County Jail. Bond was set by the court at $50,000.

"We made contact with the neighbors and shut down the highway because they were high power rifles and we don't want to take any chances of anyone getting hurt," Walter said. "So it turned into a pretty big deal. We had to shut the railroad down because the railroad runs through here. So there were quite a lot of people involved in this."

Highway 77 and the railroad were shutdown for nearly two hours.

Chaffee police redirected traffic at County Road 229 on Hwy. 77.

The sheriff says the man's brother ultimately helped end the standoff.

"We went up to the house and he was able to talk to him," Walter said. "After a little bit of talking, probably, he probably talked to him maybe 30 minutes or so, and convinced him to maybe it's in his best interest and everyone's best interest to go ahead and call this and get this over with."

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.