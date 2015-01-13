Charleston, MO man arrested after leading police on high speed chase

A Charleston, Missouri man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase.

Jeremy Warren, 29, was charged with driving while revoked, resisting arrest, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and several other traffic violations.

His bond was set at $2,500 cash and he is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.

According to Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs, an officer tried to pull over Warren on Matthews Lane in Miner, Mo. near the McDonald's.

Chief Griggs said Warren aggressively sped up and went west on U.S. Highway 62 into Sikeston. He made several sharp turns onto side streets to try to elude the officers.

He said the chase continued through Sikeston, until at the intersection of Main and Malone, the vehicle's engine appeared to malfunction and black smoke came from the rear of the vehicle.

Chief Griggs said the vehicle came to a rest near Scott Street in Sikeston.

Warren was arrested and taken to the Miner Police Department.

