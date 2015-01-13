Paducah police department to get new emergency generator

An ordinance was introduced during the Paducah Commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 13 that accepted a $75,000 grant so the Paducah Police Department could get an emergency generator.

The ordinance accepted the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security grant. The money will be used to buy and install an emergency generator at the police department.

The city said the grant will pay for about 40 percent of the project.

The police department has set aside funds in its budget for the grant match to complete the project.

