Sheriff: Meth lab seized from home in Percy, IL

Authorities seized a meth lab from a home in Percy, Illinois on Tuesday, January 13.

Randolph County Sheriff Shannon L. Wolff said the seizure was a combined effort by members of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Sparta Police Department, Steeleville Police Department, Coulterville Police Department and the Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team.

According to Sheriff Wolff, methamphetamine making materials and suspected meth was seized from the home.

He said burnt methamphetamine making materials were also found near a home in rural Sparta, Ill.

Three people of interest were being questioned by the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Wolff said the investigation is ongoing and more information will follow.

