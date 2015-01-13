Stepped up security agreed to by village, bar after bar owner charged in shooting

A board meeting was held on January 12 to discuss fighting or weapon related incidents at Vanzandt's bar.

The Village of Dowell and representatives from Vanzandt's Bar agreed that any fighting or weapon related incidents will be fully prosecuted by Vanzandt's and the Village.

Also, stepped up security measures were agreed to and will be enforced. They say any violations will not be tolerated.

In December 2014 the owner of Vanzandt's was arrested and charged after someone reported being chased from the bar and shot at.

