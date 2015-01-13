2 Illinois inmates facing snags before prison releases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Two Illinois inmates whose murder sentences were commuted by Pat Quinn in his parting moments as governor are trying to overcome administrative hurdles before being set free.

Quinn on Monday commuted the sentences of Menard Correctional Center inmate Tyrone Hood and Danville Correctional Center prisoner Anthony Dansberry.

An Illinois Department of Corrections spokesman says the addresses where the inmates plan to stay once out of prison are being vetted, slowing their releases.

Hood was convicted in the 1993 death of an Illinois Institute of Technology student but has insisted through the University of Chicago's Exoneration Project he didn't commit the crime.

Dansberry has been imprisoned for the 1991 death of a 77-year-old woman. Attorneys have argued on Dansberry's behalf he couldn't read and was coerced into signing a confession.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.