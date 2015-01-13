Police investigate death of SIU student near Chicago

Police are investigating the death of a Southern Illinois University student who was found dead in the snow near Chicago. Country Club Hills police were called to the 4500 block of Provincetown Drive after a call of shots fired on Jan. 9. Officers did not find any suspicious people or activity at first. However, as officers were clearing the area, someone told them about a man in the snow.Justin Haney was found face down in the snow in the 4400 block of 186th Street.Police say there is no connection between the shots fired call and Haney's death.For Justin's mother, Rose Marie Haney, not being able to talk to him anymore is what's most difficult."When you see your little angel from an infant baby grow up to an 18 and a half year old and then he's just taken away from you for a moment, he's gone," Rose Marie Haney said.

Justin's sister, Antonia Thomas says Justin was eager for school.

"He was so excited about school. That's the thing that gets me … is just that he was so close to returning," Thomas said.

The Country Club Hills Police Department did not release Haney's cause of death.



Police are conducting a death investigation.



Justin Haney was an SIU student in the fall semester of 2014, but was not enrolled at the university for the spring semester, according to Rae Goldsmith, SIU chief marketing and communications officer.



"The loss of any young life is tragic, and our hearts go out to his family and friends," Goldsmith said in a statement to Heartland News.



