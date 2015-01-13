"Gone Girl" DVDs hit store shelves in Cape Girardeau

Director David Fincher talks with Ben Affleck and Tyler Perry while filming in Cape Girardeau.

"Gone Girl" DVDs might soon be gone from local stores.

The movie, directed by David Fincher and starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry was partially shot in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and southern Illinois.

The movie is based on Gillian Flynn's book "Gone Girl" about a woman who went missing on her fifth wedding anniversary.

It opened in theaters in October 2014.

Walmart in Cape Girardeau started selling DVD copies of "Gone Girl" at 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

They had a release party at 12:01 a.m.

The store will have another release party at 4 p.m. Tuesday which will include cake and trivia questions for people to win a copy of the movie.

Walmart has 10,000 DVD copies of "Gone Girl" in stock. They have displays set up at one of the entry ways of the store. They also have DVDs of "Gone Girl" on several other shelves near the checkout lanes.The store manager says they have already sold several copies.

The movie infused $7 million to the Missouri economy.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.