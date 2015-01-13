Cape Girardeau Red Cross broken into for the second time in 2 months

The Cape Girardeau Red Cross was broken into overnight for the second time in two months.

Someone broke a window at the back of the building on Myra Drive, made it to another room and kicked in a door, according to Sara Gerau, executive director of the Southeast Missouri chapter of the Red Cross.

Gerau says this is the second time someone broke the same window in the past two months.

The thief or thieves broke into a safe and took Client Assistant Cards. These cards are issued to clients who have lost their home or have been impacted during a time of disaster.

"Those cards are worthless to them at this time because until we activate them, til there's a casement open and they've been activated, they are of no use to them," Gerau said.

Gerau says that this is disheartening and now they they must take time out of their day helping others fix the window and other items sorted inside the building.

Disaster Program Manager Kate Struttman says the thieves came into her office and found the safe. She says once she came in she saw papers scattered everywhere and then noticed the broken door and window.

"I just want us to be able to continue to help the people that are so important that have lost everything to fire," Struttman said. Things like that. And when people do stuff like this, it hinders us. It keeps us from doing our job. It keeps us from focusing on our clients and that's really the part that gets me."

Gerau says confidential client information was never touched or accessed. She also says they are looking into getting an alarm system installed to help prevent this from happening again.

