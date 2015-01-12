Missing Bollinger Co. woman found safe Tuesday morning

Brandi Lee is missing and considered in danger by the sheriff's department. (Source: Bolllinger County Sheriff's Department)

A missing Bollinger County woman last seen Monday afternoon was found safe early Tuesday morning, according to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Department.



Sergeant Nick Becker says 34-year-old Brandi Lee was found safe around 5 a.m. at a home in Bollinger County.



No other details are being released right now.



Officials had called off the search for Lee around 11 p.m. Monday. The search was expected to continue around 8 or 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Lee was last seen leaving her home on Highway H on foot around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 12.

According to the sheriff's department, her house is located south of Highway FF on Highway H.

Bollinger County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Bollinger was in charge of the search. He said Lee left several children at home and that Lee doesn't know the area very well because she hasn't lived there long.

Brandi Lee's mother said her daughter does have mental issues, which is why they were so concerned.

