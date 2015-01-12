Perryville, MO man dies in construction site incident in IL

The Madison County, Ill. Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a Perryville, Mo. man.

According to the coroner, 31-year-old Justin D. Jokerst died in a construction-related incident early on Monday, Jan. 12.

Jokerst was pronounced dead at the construction site at Worldwide Technology in Edwardsville, Ill. at 12:07 p.m.

At the time of the incident, the coroner's office said he appeared to be servicing a crane boom, Grove HL150T, at ground level, when the boom lowered onto him and pinned him underneath.

A 911 call was made at 11:09 a.m.

Jokerst was employed by Taylor Excavating, Incorporated of St. Louis, Mo.

The coroner's office said an autopsy will be performed and routine toxicology tests will be made to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and is also investigating.

Funeral services are pending.

