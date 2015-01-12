SEMO basketball record holder dies

A former Southeast Missouri State University basketball player and Cape Girardeau native died on Jan. 10.

Kermit J. "Moose" Meystedt, 69, of Cape Girardeau holds the record for most points scored in a single basketball game, 52 points.

He graduated from Central High School in 1963 and received a bachelor's degree from Southeast in 1967.

He was drafted by the Kentucky Colonels of the ABA.

Meystedt and his wife founded Genesis Transportation in 1982 that provided mission across the U.S.

Visitation will be Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a private funeral service.

