iPhone separation is real, new study shows - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

iPhone separation is real, new study shows

COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) - New research conducted by the University of Missouri reveals that separation from a person's iPhone can cause "serious" psychological and physiological effects on iPhone users.

Elevated heart rate and blood pressure, lowered cognitive ability, and increased anxiety are all effects on a person who has been separated from his or her iPhone, according to researchers.

Device users who were couldn't answer their phones while solving word search puzzles also solved a less number of words on those puzzles compared with iPhone users who were in possession of their devices, the study found.

“With the use of internet, your e-mail, your text, your calls, checking sports scores. You're missing a lot if you don't have your phone," cell phone user Jake Erickson of Carbondale, Illinois said.

Georgia Mckinzie, a cell phone user from Du Quoin, Ill. says she's even made trips back home after forgetting her device.

“I literally stop and I'm like where is it at. And I have to think before I even take another step to find out where it's at," Mckinzie said.

Researchers suggest that iPhone users should not be separated from their devices in situations that require a great deal of attention because they are more likely to do poorly in situations such as taking tests, sitting in meetings, or completing work assignments.

“Our findings suggest that iPhone separation can negatively impact performance on mental tasks,” said Russell Clayton, a doctoral candidate at the MU School of Journalism and lead author of the study. “Additionally, the results from our study suggest that iPhones are capable of becoming an extension of our selves such that when separated, we experience a lessening of ‘self' and a negative physiological state.”

Clayton teamed up with Professor Glenn Leshner from the University of Oklahoma and doctoral students Anthony Almond of Indiana University-Bloomington for the project.

What can you do to digital detox? WebMD suggest several tips to take a break from your cellular device such as experiment with short periods of inaccessibility, leaving your devices at home at least one day a week, and practicing moderation.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:37:49 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:29:03 GMT
    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly