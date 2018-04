iPhone separation is real, new study shows

New research conducted by the University of Missouri reveals that separation from a person's iPhone can cause "serious" psychological and physiological effects on iPhone users.Elevated heart rate and blood pressure, lowered cognitive ability, and increased anxiety are all effects on a person who has been separated from his or her iPhone, according to researchers. Device users who were couldn't answer their phones while solving word search puzzles also solved a less number of words on those puzzles compared with iPhone users who were in possession of their devices, the study found.“With the use of internet, your e-mail, your text, your calls, checking sports scores. You're missing a lot if you don't have your phone," cell phone user Jake Erickson of Carbondale, Illinois said.Georgia Mckinzie, a cell phone user from Du Quoin, Ill. says she's even made trips back home after forgetting her device.“I literally stop and I'm like where is it at. And I have to think before I even take another step to find out where it's at," Mckinzie said.Researchers suggest that iPhone users should not be separated from their devices in situations that require a great deal of attention because they are more likely to do poorly in situations such as taking tests, sitting in meetings, or completing work assignments.“Our findings suggest that iPhone separation can negatively impact performance on mental tasks,” said Russell Clayton, a doctoral candidate at the MU School of Journalism and lead author of the study. “Additionally, the results from our study suggest that iPhones are capable of becoming an extension of our selves such that when separated, we experience a lessening of ‘self' and a negative physiological state.”Clayton teamed up with Professor Glenn Leshner from the University of Oklahoma and doctoral students Anthony Almond of Indiana University-Bloomington for the project.What can you do to digital detox? WebMD suggest several tips to take a break from your cellular device such as experiment with short periods of inaccessibility, leaving your devices at home at least one day a week, and practicing moderation.