Carbondale police investigating residential burglary

The Carbondale Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection to a residential burglary.

On Jan. 11, police responded to a home in the 300 block of West Sycamore Street in reference to a residential burglary complaint in progress.

The victims reported that they returned home and confronted two unknown people inside their home, who immediately ran from the house.

Officers say they learned the suspects entered the locked home and stole property around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The first suspect is described as a 20-year-old man, 5-feet, 8-inches and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a man, about 20 years old, around 5-feet, 6-inches to 5-feet, 10 inches tall and a slender build. He was also wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

