East Prairie woman accused of forgery in 2 counties

An East Prairie, Mo. woman has been charged in connection with a forgery investigation.

Leslie Elaine Moreland, 34, was charged with three counts of forgery. She was released from custody after posting a $25,000 surety bond.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began in late December when a county resident contacted deputies to report several checks had been stolen from him and passed at area businesses.

Deputies got surveillance video from the businesses and identified one of the suspects as Moreland. Based on that information, they got a warrant for her arrest.

Moreland was found on Saturday night during a traffic stop. She was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

According to deputies, public records reveal that Moreland faces more forgery charges in Stoddard County. The bond posted in that case was $15,000.

They say this arrest comes from an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are likely.

