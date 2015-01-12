Reward offered for information on construction site theft

The Cape Girardeau Police Department said a reward is being offered for information on a construction site theft.

On Tuesday, Dec. 30, at around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the construction site at Saint Francis Medical Center in reference to a report of construction tools and equipment that had been stolen.

Police say four different construction companies working on the building reported having construction tools and equipment stolen.

Kiefner Brothers Construction Company is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects that are responsible for the thefts. The company is solely responsible for any payouts of reward money.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department: Cape Crime Stoppers at 573-339-6312, Cape Girardeau Police Anonymous tip line at 573-339-6312 or email at police@cityofcape.org.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.