Deputies: Crash in McCracken Co. leads to DUI arrest

A crash in McCracken County, Ky. lead to a DUI arrest, according to deputies.

Donna Haines, 53, of Kevil, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs with an aggravating circumstance.

On Jan. 12 at 8:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Olivet Church Road.

According to deputies, 55-year-old Robin Newberry, of Kevil, was going eastbound on U.S. 60 and was stopped for a red stop light at the intersection of Olivet Church Road.

While Newberry was stopped, they say she was rear-ended by another eastbound vehicle driven by Haines.

At the time of the crash, deputies say Haines was found to be under the influence of prescription medication.

Haines was taken to an area hospital, and after her release from the hospital she was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Deputies say the aggravating circumstance charge was from having a child under the age of 12 in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Haines had her 5-year-old grandson in the vehicle with her. They say the boy was secured in a child booster seat and was uninjured.

Newberry was also uninjured.

