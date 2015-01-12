Cairo, IL developing land for job growth

Land is being redeveloped in Cairo for commercial and industrial job growth.One hundred and ninety-three acres of property are being redeveloped in hopes to bring more jobs into the city of Cairo.According to Cairo Mayor Tyrone Coleman, a management services agreement took effect on April 24, 2014 which allows the city of Cairo and the Cairo Public Utilities to partner together to develop property on the west side of town.Cairo Public Utilities started demolishing trees, removing brush and smoothing out the dirt in the summer 2014. Cairo Public Utilities will manage and develop the land in which the development should be completed by Spring or Summer of 2015.The city of Cairo and Cairo Public Utilities will split revenue 50/50 from future businesses in this area.Coleman believes this is huge for Cairo. Coleman said the land will primarily be used for commercial and industrial businesses.He said they already have some interest from several retail businesses and are in talks with an industrial business that they would like to see come here.Coleman feels this could be a major economic jump for Cairo to bring in more jobs in the city. He feels getting more jobs in the city is the best way to bring more growth.The property was once a residential neighborhood in the '50s and '60s. This area was called Cunningham bottoms and had a lot of homes and a couple of businesses. It has since overgrown and abandoned until redevelopment started last summer.After the development of the land is complete, the property will be available for purchase. At that time, streets and other developments will be added along with businesses that build there.