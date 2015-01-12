Fourth person arrested in connection to church burglaries

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a recent string of church burglaries.

Garret Green was arrested early on Sunday morning .

Aaron J. Henderson, George B. Smith and Kaleb S. Terry were also arrested. They are charged with burglary, criminal damage and possession of stolen property for the Marion burglary.

The four men are accused of breaking into three churches in Creal Springs:

Creal Springs Assembly of God - Stole money and one guitar from the church. Officers found the guitar in a pawn shop on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Creal Springs United Methodist Church - Broke in but didn't get anything.

First Baptist Church of Creal Springs - Broke in but didn't get anything.

The Marion Police Department said Officer Justin Francis adopted the cases as his own, located some of the stolen property after it had been pawned and linked it to a suspect.



With help from detectives, Officer Francis helped solve 10 church burglary cases in five counties.

On Jan. 9 at around 1:02 p.m., Marion police officers were dispatched to The First Apostolic Church in reference to a burglary. It was reported that several items had been taken.

After investigating, the stolen property was found and three men were arrested.

Police say from more interviews, it was determined the three men were also responsible for numerous church burglaries in southern Illinois.

