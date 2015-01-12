Suspect in Marshall Co. knife attack arrested

The suspect in a knife attack in Marshall County was arrested.Investigators say that Estel Taylor, 50, of Hardin went into a home on the 3900 block of Murray Highway, attacked a 67-year-old Hardin man with a knife and shot at the house several times with a small caliber rifle.





The victim had multiple lacerations.



Benton police and Marshall County officers surrounded the house, and tried to contact Taylor for several hours, he wasn't there anymore.





KY 1824 was shut down for a time while officers responded.



Taylor surrendered to the Marshall County sheriff's office Sunday morning.





Taylor is charged with assault first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.





