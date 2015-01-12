Man arrested after stolen laptop resurfaces on "Sell It SEMO" - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested after stolen laptop resurfaces on "Sell It SEMO"

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
Connect
Dustin Oakes (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Dustin Oakes (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Sikeston man is accused of stealing a laptop after the stolen laptop was found for sale online.

Dustin Allen Oakes, 18, of Sikeston has been charged with the Class C Felony stealing.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says that on Jan 10, Deputy Danny Finley spoke with the victim about her stolen Hewlet-Packard 310 Touchsmart laptop. She stated that it was stolen from a home outside Benton in November 2014, but that she had located it on the website "Sell It SEMO" for sale by someone in Benton. 

Deputy Finley spoke with a woman who had the computer for sale on the "Sell it SEMO" Facebook page. She gave the deputy permission to enter her home. When he did, he found the laptop and compared the serial number with the stolen one. The female said that she had received the computer from Oakes back in November. 

Oakes was found at his home in Sikeston. He admitted to the theft saying he traded the laptop for a truck, according to Sheriff Walter. 

Oakes was then arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set at $250 cash only. 

The sheriff asks that anyone who has more information about this or other information on Oakes, to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 545-3525, or leave a message on the crime tip line at 1-866-210-4322.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:37:49 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:29:03 GMT
    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly