Man arrested after stolen laptop resurfaces on "Sell It SEMO"

A Sikeston man is accused of stealing a laptop after the stolen laptop was found for sale online.

Dustin Allen Oakes, 18, of Sikeston has been charged with the Class C Felony stealing.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says that on Jan 10, Deputy Danny Finley spoke with the victim about her stolen Hewlet-Packard 310 Touchsmart laptop. She stated that it was stolen from a home outside Benton in November 2014, but that she had located it on the website "Sell It SEMO" for sale by someone in Benton.Deputy Finley spoke with a woman who had the computer for sale on the "Sell it SEMO" Facebook page. She gave the deputy permission to enter her home. When he did, he found the laptop and compared the serial number with the stolen one. The female said that she had received the computer from Oakes back in November.Oakes was found at his home in Sikeston. He admitted to the theft saying he traded the laptop for a truck, according to Sheriff Walter.Oakes was then arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set at $250 cash only.The sheriff asks that anyone who has more information about this or other information on Oakes, to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 545-3525, or leave a message on the crime tip line at 1-866-210-4322.