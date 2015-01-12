Marion man accused of sexually assaulting child

A Marion, Illinois man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 during 2014.

Bradley L. Wyant, 48, of Marion, Illinois was indicted by a Union County Grand Jury with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Wyant was arrested in October of 2014 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff deputies, according to Union County State's Attorney Tyler R, Edmonds.Wyant was taken to the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro in lieu of $500,000 bond.His next court appearance is Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.