Murray State surges past Jacksonville State 84-57

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Jarvis Williams scored 25 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to propel Murray State to an 84-57 win over Jacksonville State on Sunday night.

Williams hit 8 of 11 from the field and missed just one of his 10 shots from the foul line. Cameron Payne had three 3-pointers and 21 points, while Jeffery Moss had 15 points as Murray State (13-4, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) extended its win streak to 11.

The Racers shot 53.7 percent from the floor and never trailed in the game, breaking away with a 22-6 run that stretched across both sides of the intermission to hand Jacksonville State (8-10, 1-3) its first home court loss of the season in eight contests. Jonathan Fairell also grabbed 11 rebounds for Murray State, which controlled the boards 49-26.

Darion Rackley led Jacksonville State with a career-high 28 points, including 13 of 14 from the free throw line.

