Murray State surges past Jacksonville State 84-57 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State surges past Jacksonville State 84-57

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Jarvis Williams scored 25 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to propel Murray State to an 84-57 win over Jacksonville State on Sunday night.

Williams hit 8 of 11 from the field and missed just one of his 10 shots from the foul line. Cameron Payne had three 3-pointers and 21 points, while Jeffery Moss had 15 points as Murray State (13-4, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) extended its win streak to 11.

The Racers shot 53.7 percent from the floor and never trailed in the game, breaking away with a 22-6 run that stretched across both sides of the intermission to hand Jacksonville State (8-10, 1-3) its first home court loss of the season in eight contests. Jonathan Fairell also grabbed 11 rebounds for Murray State, which controlled the boards 49-26.

Darion Rackley led Jacksonville State with a career-high 28 points, including 13 of 14 from the free throw line.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly