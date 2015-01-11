Anna Fire-Rescue will no longer be staffed full time

A post was made early on Sunday morning by the Anna Fire Rescue Facebook page. They wrote that the Anna Fire-Rescue Department would no longer be staffed full time.

According to the post, it would be the first time in 30 years the department was not staffed full time.

The post went on to write that Anna fire Rescue would now be staffed full time from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

According to deputies with the Union County Sherri's Department, the Union County dispatch is now fielding 911 calls during the hours listed on the Facebook post.

The Facebook post has since been removed from the Anna Fire Rescue's Facebook page.

Heartland News is working to find out why the staffing hours have changed and how emergency responses will be handled in that area.

