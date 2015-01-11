Sikeston DPS: Series of violent assaults could be connected to deadly shooting

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety has released the names of two men accused in the shooting death of a man on Sunday.Police are looking for William Henry-Applewhite III, 27, of Sikeston and Gailon Lamarous Applewhite, 29, of Sikeston. The are half brothers.

They are both considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Sikeston DPS says Christopher Qurvon West, 31, of Sikeston died after he was shot near College Street on Sunday, Jan. 11.



The scene where DPS said West was shot was just south of Missouri Delta Medical Center, in the center turn lane, near College Street around 5:40 p.m.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene and left West in his vehicle. They said they found West dead behind the wheel of the car with gunshot wounds.

According to the Sikeston DPS, West was in a fight with Gailon Applewhite on Sunday at Westside Liquor at 889 W. Malone around 3 p.m. The fight stemmed from an ongoing feud between the two men, according to Sikeston DPS.

A witness identified William Henry and Gailon Applewhite as two of the three people inside the suspect vehicle where the shots came from that killed West.Sikeston DPS officers believe the suspects may have been searching for West to retaliate for the previous fight.

William Henry-Applewhite III and Gailon Applewhite are charged with murder first degree and armed criminal action.

Bond for Gailon Applewhite is set at $250,000 cash only. Bond for William Henry-Applewhite III is set at $150,000 cash only.

It began in November

According to Sikeston DPS, on Nov. 15 around 1:20 a.m., there was a home invasion at West's home on Fourth Street. They say reportedly West was not home at the time time and his girlfriend was asleep inside.

Police say two men kicked in the front door of the home and assaulted the girlfriend in an apparent robbery attempt.

They say the men demanded the woman get West's money.

She said the two men searched the home and then punched her in the face and head. During the assault, the victim said the men's faces became visible to her.

She told police the men held her against her will at the home for about 30 minutes before they left with her phone, wallet and clothing.

Police say the victim had to be taken to an area hospital. They say both of her eyes were swollen shut and she had blood coming from an eye. She also had hair pulled out of both sides of her head above her ears.

Later, police say it was reported that the victim had broken bones around her eye and a skin hemorrhage.

During the investigation, police identified the suspects as Gailon Lamarous Applewhite, 29, of Sikeston, and Jonathan S. Wright, 26, of Sikeston. They got warrants for both.

Applewhite and Wright are both still wanted for the incident and are facing charges with a $100,000 cash only bond through Scott County courts. They are both charged with first degree robbery, first degree burglary, armed criminal action, second degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and felonious restraint for the Nov. 15 incident at West's home.

Victim reports retaliation in December

On Dec. 29, Sikeston DPS says the female victim reported she was shot at several times since the Nov. 15 incident. She said the suspects were retaliating for her filing charges against them for the assault and robbery at West's home.

Police say she reported that on Saturday morning, Dec. 27 some shot at her. She said a car began following her that morning and the driver was a person she recognized. When they neared Ruth and Frisco, she told police a passenger leaned out of the window and fired six to seven shots at her vehicle with a pistol.

The victim identified the driver as Steven Kye Townsend, 23, of Sikeston. He was charged on Monday, Jan. 12 with first degree assault for his alleged involvement in the shooting incident on Dec. 27. He was given a $50,000 cash only bond through the Scott County court.

Police say Townsend was arrested on Monday, Jan. 12 after police received a call of shots fired in the 800 block of W. Gladys.

Townsend and another man arrested after investigation into December shooting

According to DPS, officers were searching for Steven Kye Townsend in reference to the active warrant for the Dec. 27 incident. While in the apartment complex, they say someone approached them and reported that two people had just shot a gun and were running south from the area. He told police one of them was armed with a knife.

Police chased the two subjects and say one of them threw the weapon in question on the ground after a short period of time.

The two subjects were caught by police a few blocks from the apartment complex. They were identified as Steven Kye Townsend, 23, and Marquon Akeem Davis, 25, of Sikeston.

Police say the two were running from police when the rifle accidentally went off. They say Davis was nearly shot during the alleged discharge.

Police say they found a controlled substance in Davis' pants. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, assault of a law enforcement officer and bringing in a controlled substance to a jail facility.

Davis was charged through the Scott County court and given a $100,000 cash only bond.

Applewhites wanted, considered armed and dangerous

Police are still searching for Gailon Applewhite and William Henry-Applewhite in connection with the murder of Christopher West. They are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at the Crimestoppers Hotline at 573-471-1500, or the 24-hour number at DPS at 573-471-4711. All tips can remain anonymous and anyone with information leading to their arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.

