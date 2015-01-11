SEMO gymnastics beats ISU in season opener

Southeast Missouri State Gymnastics beat Illinois State in its season opener on Sunday.

The Southeast Missouri State Gymnastics team hosted Illinois State in the season opener for the Redhawks.

The Redhawks came out strong, and lead the Redbirds all afternoon.

On vault, Alexis Brawner led the team with 9.775 and won the event for the Redhawks.

The Redbirds struggled through the first event on bars, with three falls.

On bars, the Redhawks kicked it up a notch.

Ashley Thomas started the team out on a good foot scoring a 9.7.

Alyssa Tucker would go on to win the bars for the Redhawks after scoring a 9.75.

The Redbirds worked to close the gap between the two teams when they rotated to beam.

Sami King nailed her beam routine with a 9.75.

However, it wasn't enough to come back, as the Redhawks continued to outscore the Redbirds.

SEMO sealed the deal when Ashley Thomas and Erin Brady each scored 9.8 back-to-back on the floor exercise.

The Redhawks took home the win, leading Illinois State 193.275 to 186.65.

The Redhawks ended their season opener 1 point ahead of where they started last season.

Assistant Coach Sarah Shire says it's only up from here.

Southeast Missouri State will compete in Ames, Iowa on January 18 against Iowa State and Oregon State.

