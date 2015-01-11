Pink Up - January Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self breast exam.

Lisa Turner used to lead a busy life, but after her diagnosis of stage 2 breast cancer in October of 2014, she must rest and gather strength for her chemotherapy treatments. It's especially important for her to be careful during flu season.

