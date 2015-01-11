Pink Up: Slower pace during chemo

It's a much more peaceful pace these days compared to what Lisa Turner is used to."A year ago it was so fast paced and constantly on the go, I was busy all the time, and then it just comes to a halt where you can't do anything," said Turner.Turner was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in October 2014."It's almost like getting a death sentence at first, and then you go into survival mode," said Tuner.Turner's family owns the Ballard County Weekly newspaper. So now instead of running around gathering news, she tries to gather enough strength to get through treatment."Chemo is very hard on your body, you have to have a lot of rest, I feel like I've slept my life away since October," said Tuner.Turner is a little more than halfway done with her chemo treatment. She still has 10 more chemo sessions, a surgery, and radiation."I just go day by day and face whatever I'm facing that day, and don't think ahead, that way you don't get scared," said Turner. "Some days you just feel like you're doing to die and just want to die and be done with it. There's other days you feel like going on."With this season's flu outbreak, she wears a mask to prevent from getting sick."If I was sick I don't think that they can do the chemo, you have to be healthy,” said Tuner.It's a health she hopes to fully regain so she can pick up her pace once again.Turner encourages everyone to get their mammogram and do a self-exam, so you can catch breast cancer in an early stage.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

