No foul play suspected in deadly Kennett fire

Written by Heartland News
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - Kennett police say there were no signs of foul play in a deadly fire over the weekend.

One person died in a mobile home fire in Kennett, Missouri.

Police say fire crews responded to the fire at 4:13 a.m. Sunday on Neal Street.

Upon arrival firefighters found the structure 90 percent involved.

Neighbors told firefighters that two of the three residents had escaped, but one person was still inside the home.

Firefighters say that person died in the fire.

The Kennett Police Department activated the Dunklin County Major Case Squad for assistance with the investigation. They also called in an investigator from the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office.

Several interviews were conducted and numerous pieces of evidence were collected. The evidence was sent to the crime lab and an autopsy of the victim was conducted. 

There are no signs of foul play suspected at this time. 

The death of the victim was a result of smoke inhalation, according to police.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Police asks anyone with any information about the case to contact them at 573-888-4622.

