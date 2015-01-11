Slick spots in parts of the Heartland - Deadly wreck in New Madr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Slick spots in parts of the Heartland - Deadly wreck in New Madrid County - Rauner to be sworn in Monday

Digital Doppler at 3 p.m. (Source: KFVS) Digital Doppler at 3 p.m. (Source: KFVS)
The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck in New Madrid Co. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck in New Madrid Co. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

Parts of the Heartland could get slick tonight- Bryan McCormick has your forecast tonight on Heartland News.

The Highway Patrol says a man was found dead on Sunday after a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri.

Gov. Pat Quinn has vetoed a bill that would have allowed bobcat hunting in Illinois for the first time in more than 40 years.

Bruce Rauner will be inaugurated as the 42nd Illinois governor on Monday.

People filled Paris streets for a unity rally on Sunday. It's being called the largest demonstration in French history.

Kentucky has 41 elected county jailers without jails to run.

Trending: Cade Pope, 12, sent a letter to every owner of every NFL team two weeks ago asking for help deciding which he should root for. Only one team responded.

  2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO.
  This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

  2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:37 PM EDT
    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

  Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he's never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

