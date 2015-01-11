Slick spots in parts of the Heartland - Deadly wreck in New Madrid County - Rauner to be sworn in Monday

The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck in New Madrid Co. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

The Highway Patrol says a man was found dead on Sunday after a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri.

Gov. Pat Quinn has vetoed a bill that would have allowed bobcat hunting in Illinois for the first time in more than 40 years.

Bruce Rauner will be inaugurated as the 42nd Illinois governor on Monday.

People filled Paris streets for a unity rally on Sunday. It's being called the largest demonstration in French history.

Kentucky has 41 elected county jailers without jails to run.

Trending: Cade Pope, 12, sent a letter to every owner of every NFL team two weeks ago asking for help deciding which he should root for. Only one team responded.

