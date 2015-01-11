Missouri man found dead after crash in New Madrid County

The truck was found in ditch off of County Road 248 (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

The Highway Patrol says a man was found dead on Sunday after a crash that happened Saturday morning in New Madrid County, Missouri.

According to Cpl. Clark Parrott, the Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The truck was found in ditch off of County Road 248.

The Highway Patrol says the wreck happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, one mile west of Tallapoosa.

According to the Highway Patrol, Byron M. Windham-Sharp of Gideon, Missouri died at the scene.

Troopers report the man's truck ran off the road, hit a telephone box and went off the bridge before overturning in a ditch.

The New Madrid coroner was called to the scene on Sunday.

The 21-year-old man was last seen at a bar in Malden, Missouri early Saturday morning.

Family notified police he had been missing.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, Dunklin County Sheriff's Office, Malden Police Department and Portageville Fire Department.

