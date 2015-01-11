KSP offers tips for winter driving

Winter is coming for Kentuckians, and that means driving conditions will worsen. The Kentucky State Police have released a list of tips to help prepare you for when the road becomes treacherous.-Avoid travel when possible.-Slow down.-Always wear your seat belt.-Leave as early as possible to allow for delays.-Try to increase distance between vehicles, as it is harder to slow down and stop on snow or ice covered roads.-Clear all windows and headlamps of any obstructions.-Be cautious on bridges, as they freeze faster than roads.-Avoid cruise control. It can cause your wheels to spin uncontrollably on slippery surfaces.-Make sure you have a full tank of gas whenever possible, in case you are stranded for a long period of time.-Charge your cell phone.-Take a blanket.-Notify a family member or friend of your plans prior to leaving. If something should happen, they'll know where you are.-Be patient! Inclement weather limits the capabilities of law enforcement officers and emergency crews. Keep in mind they'll likely be experiencing a high volume of requests.-Attempt to move your vehicle out of the roadway in the event that you are involved in a minor, non-injury traffic collision, especially if on a dangerous curve or blind-spot.-If your vehicle is stranded or wrecked, keep in mind attempts to recover your vehicle may have to wait until weather conditions improve.Citizens can contribute to highway safety by reporting erratic drivers to the Kentucky State Police toll-free at 1-800-222-5555. Callers will remain anonymous and should give a description of the vehicle, location, direction of travel and license number if possible."We ask drivers to be prepared to meet the challenges of the upcoming winter driving season," says KSP spokesman Trooper First Class Jay Thomas. "Plan ahead, be sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained, drive defensively and ensure their vehicle is properly maintained to handle the effects of cold temperatures."

