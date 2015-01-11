Bowers' 20 points get Auburn past Missouri 85-79

By JOHN ZENORAP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Cinmeon Bowers had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Auburn to an 85-79 victory over Missouri on Saturday night.

Malcolm Canada scored the final six points for Auburn (9-6, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), which trailed by eight points early in the second half.

Keith Shamburger led Missouri (7-8, 1-1) with a season-high 21 points, making 5 of 9 3-pointers.

Bowers powered for a basket with 1:30 left, flexing his biceps for the crowd before the first of his three straight free throw misses. Wes Clark then hit a 3-pointer with 1:21 left for his eighth straight point, making it 79-77.

Canada hit a jumper and then made four consecutive free throws over the final 21 seconds left to seal the win while Missouri missed three straight 3-pointers.

KT Harrell added 14 points for Auburn while K.C. Ross-Miller had 13 points and five assists before fouling out. Canada scored 10 points.

