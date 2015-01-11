DuPage Children's Museum closed to repair water damage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DuPage Children's Museum closed to repair water damage

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) - The DuPage Children's Museum is closed because of heavy water damage.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1tUBxZK ) the museum announced Friday it would be closed for repairs for an unspecified period. WLS-TV in Chicago first reported that a burst water pipe inall three floors of the Naperville site.

Museum officials said in a news release that a professional firm was hired to clean up and repair the damage. Updated information will be available on the museum's website and social media when available.

The news release apologized for inconvenience to patrons and said the museum appreciates the community's support.

Online

DuPage Children's Museum: http://dupagechildrensmuseum.org

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly