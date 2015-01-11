DuPage Children's Museum closed to repair water damage

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) - The DuPage Children's Museum is closed because of heavy water damage.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1tUBxZK ) the museum announced Friday it would be closed for repairs for an unspecified period. WLS-TV in Chicago first reported that a burst water pipe inall three floors of the Naperville site.

Museum officials said in a news release that a professional firm was hired to clean up and repair the damage. Updated information will be available on the museum's website and social media when available.

The news release apologized for inconvenience to patrons and said the museum appreciates the community's support.

Online

DuPage Children's Museum: http://dupagechildrensmuseum.org

