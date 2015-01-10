Blues send Shattenkirk, Tarasenko to All-Star Game - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blues send Shattenkirk, Tarasenko to All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues have a pair of first-time All-Stars, defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and defenseman Vladimir Tarasenko.

The 25-year-old Shattenkirk entered Saturday night's game against Carolina with 36 points and plus-18 rating, tied for most among defensemen. He's the first Blues defenseman selected since Chris Pronger in 2004.

The 23-year-old Tarasenko was among the league leaders in goals (22), points (43) and plus-minus (plus-21). He's the first player in franchise history to get two hat tricks in a season since Brett Hull in 1996-97.

The Blues have two representatives for the first time since 2004.

