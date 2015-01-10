E Kentucky ends strong, beats SE Missouri 68-55

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Corey Walden scored 23 points and Eric Stutz added 18 to lead Eastern Kentucky over Southeast Missouri 68-55 on Saturday night.

Stutz finished at 70-percent shooting and Walden went 10 of 10 from the free throw line. The Colonels (10-5, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) missed just two out of 18 free throws, going 6 of 6 in the final five minutes.

The Redhawks trailed by three points with 12:48 to play, but went the next 4:12 without a basket. Jarekious Bradley made a pair of free throws to keep SE Missouri within five with 5:57 left to play. The Colonels then scored 13 straight points - Walden accounting for nine of the 13 points in the run - and held SE Missouri scoreless for 5:32, silencing any hope for a comeback.

Aaron Adeoye scored 12 points and Isiah Jones and Bradley finished with 10 apiece for the Redhawks (7-10, 1-3).

