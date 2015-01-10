Heartland Sports scores 1/10 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores 1/10

Written by Heartland News
(KFVS) - Heartland sports scores 1/10:

Men's basketball

EKU---68
SEMO---55

Muray St. loses to Jacksonville St. 78-73

UT Martin 77-72 over Morehead State in OT

Kentucky over Texas A&M 66-63 in 2OT

Indiana St. over SIU 59-56

Auburn---85
Missouri---79

Women's basketball

E. Kentucky over SEMO 57-54
Jacksonville State beats Murray State 78-73 in double OT

UT Martin over Morehead St. 99-70


Three Rivers 66, Moberly 62


H.S. Basketball

NMCC---73
Norhwest---58


Nixon--50
Jackson---38







