Family searching for answers in Stoddard County missing persons case

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The family of 53-year-old Kenneth Willard of Bismark, Missouri is looking for answers in his disappearance.

The Stoddard County Sheriff says family members have not heard from Willard in 10 weeks.

He was last seen at the Arab Station Convenience Store in Zalma, Mo. on Oct. 24, 2014.

Deputies found Willard's truck in northern Stoddard County at a family farm where he was hunting.

Willard's brother says that Kenneth Willard was a great guy who got along with everyone.

"He was just his happy-go-lucky self,” Ray Willard said. “He's always been happy-go-lucky and he'd do anything in the world for anybody."

Willard was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt, and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to give the Stoddard County Sheriff's office a call at 573-568-4654.

