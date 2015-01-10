Fire destroys IL home, damages another

According to the West Frankfort Fire Department, crews were called out to a home Friday night at 406 N. Taft Street in West Frankfort for a structure fire.

People were inside of the home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely.

The fire damaged the home extensively and spread to a neighboring house where it burned part of a garage and melted some siding.

The first home is considered a total loss and not considered suspicious. Crews knocked down the remaining burnt walls to help keep any fire from rekindling.

Mutual aid helped out from Johnson City, Benton, Ziegler and Abbott Ambulance.

West Frankfort Fire Chief Jody Allen says crews were rotated throughout the night to help avoid any injuries due to the cold weather.

Allen says with as cold as it was, he wanted to make sure the crew were able to rest when they could and stay hydrated.

