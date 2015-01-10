Winter weather - Body found in Mississippi County - Rauner continues tour of IL

Winter weather - Body found in Mississippi County - Rauner conti - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bryan McCormick is keeping an eye on the radar. He says some parts of the Heartland could soon be dealing with sleet & snow to mix with freezing rain or ice, depending on where you live. Crews say they have treated roads, and are prepared.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, an investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with no clothes on, Saturday morning.

Nick Chabarria has the latest on the ongoing search for a missing Missouri man, tonight on Heartland News.

A Dexter, Missouri man died after a wreck near Poplar Bluff overnight.

The governor-elect of Illinois continued touring the state on Saturday and said "We're going to turn this state around."

Media reports say a young Frenchwoman has accused the U.S. of killing innocent Muslims, and was photographed wielding a crossbow

Strains of listeria found inside a California apple packing facility match listeria bacteria that have sickened 32 people across the country. Illnesses and deaths were reported in Arizona, California, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

And, George Zimmerman is back in the news.

Could a possible Rams move hurt the city's pride, more than it's economy? Todd Richards has sports scores and highlights.

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

