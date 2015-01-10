Winter weather - Body found in Mississippi County - Rauner continues tour of IL

A woman's body was found in Wilson City, MO on Saturday morning (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

Bryan McCormick is keeping an eye on the radar. He says some parts of the Heartland could soon be dealing with sleet & snow to mix with freezing rain or ice, depending on where you live. Crews say they have treated roads, and are prepared.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, an investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with no clothes on, Saturday morning.

Nick Chabarria has the latest on the ongoing search for a missing Missouri man, tonight on Heartland News.

A Dexter, Missouri man died after a wreck near Poplar Bluff overnight.

The governor-elect of Illinois continued touring the state on Saturday and said "We're going to turn this state around."

Media reports say a young Frenchwoman has accused the U.S. of killing innocent Muslims, and was photographed wielding a crossbow

Strains of listeria found inside a California apple packing facility match listeria bacteria that have sickened 32 people across the country. Illnesses and deaths were reported in Arizona, California, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

And, George Zimmerman is back in the news.

Could a possible Rams move hurt the city's pride, more than it's economy? Todd Richards has sports scores and highlights.

