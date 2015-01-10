Heartland crews are ready and prepped for winter weather

Crews in the Heartland are ready and prepped for Sunday's forecasted winter weather.

Both Missouri and Illinois Department of Transportation have already started pre-treating roads.

Advisories are in effect for portions of the Heartland from 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. on Monday.

Keith Gentry with MODOT says they have already salted roadways in most of the northern Missouri counties.

IDOT District 9 Engineer Keith Miley says their crew is out on the roadways pre-treating.

Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says, he believes Kentucky will only get rain. However, crews are keeping a close eye on the weather and will be ready if the temperatures drop in the region.

All crews in the three states are ready to go at the first sign of frozen precipitation on Sunday.

Heartland News Chief Meteorologist Grade Dade says light precipitation could start as early as 8 a.m.for southernmost counties, and closer to noon along I-64.

The greatest risk of seeing 0.1" of ice should run north of a line from Mt Vernon, IL to Marble Hill, MO.

First is the Freezing Rain Advisory. The temperature will be around 32 degrees so rain may freeze on contact with cold surfaces. It is the primary wintry precipitation type we're expecting in this area.

We should eventually warm above freezing into the mid30'ss by Sunday night into Monday morning. That would bring an end to most ice accumulation.

Second, is the Winter Weather Advisory. This is to the northwest of Cape Girardeau. It'll be more of a blend between sleet and freezing rain with maybe some snow, too. This area will hover much closer to the freezing mark for the duration of the event.

Overall, rainfall amounts will reach a half-inch, especially in western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible from Cape Girardeau and to the northwest.

