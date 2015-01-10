Gas line struck in southern Illinois left 400 customers without heat

Authorities say that a gas line was struck in southern Illinois on Friday leaving around 400 customers without heat.

It affected the Waltonville, Nason, Du Bois and Bonnie areas.



The Jefferson County sheriff's office and Ameren Illinois said a number of warming centers had been set up, including at a hospital and school.



Ameren Illinois says service was restored in Du Bois around noon on Saturday, Jan. 9.



Ameren Illinois says those affected by the gas outage in the Bonnie and Waltonville areas can now safely return home.



To restore your service, Ameren Illinois says residents need to be home and to contact them at 1-800-755-5000 in order to complete the re-light.

A spokesperson with Ameren Illinois said that someone was doing some construction in the area and hit the natural gas pipe.

Ameren Illinois says extra crews were out all night replacing the pipe.

Facebook updates: Ameren Illinois



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.